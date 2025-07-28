Are Carbs In Europe Better For You?

Some people say that when they eat pasta in the US it makes them feel like garbage, but when they eat it in Italy they feel great. Is that legit? What does the science say? Also, why is the food at many tony restaurants so mediocre? And should you stop eating bagged salad greens? We dig into these questions and more in this edition of the Salad Spinner, our rapid-fire roundtable discussion of the latest food news. Joining us for this spin are Amanda Mull, senior reporter at Bloomberg Businessweek, and Swetha Sivakumar, a recipe developer and industrial engineer who writes for Serious Eats and Hindustan Times.

Check out Swetha’s recipe for 3-ingredient ice cream!

