From Flurry to Blizzard: Ranking Weather-Themed Desserts With A Meteorologist (Reheat)

Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

There are a lot of desserts named after severe weather phenomena, but not all of them are created equal. We asked Tornado Alley's top meteorologist, Gary England, to help us rank some of these desserts, based on the severity of the weather they are named for. In addition to Gary England's dessert rankings, this episode includes a conversation Paul Breslin about how weather affects our tastes. Breslin is a professor with the Department of Nutritional Sciences at Rutgers University. He also works with the Monell Chemical Senses Center, researching taste perception.

Here is Dan's poem:

I Dreamed of a Dairy Queen Blizzard Last Night

I dreamed of a Dairy Queen Blizzard last night

With M&Ms, ice cream and more

It was filled to the bottom with toppings

Heath Bars and Reese’s galore

I dreamed of a Dairy Queen Blizzard last night

A creamy and crunchy cold treat

I almost chewed right through my pillow

Cause the dream made me eager to eat

I dreamed of a Dairy Queen Blizzard last night

So real I could taste it I’m sure

I woke and I just had to have one

So I jumped up and ran out the door

I dreamed of a Dairy Queen Blizzard last night

A vision both cruel and sublime

Cause I must be at work at 8:30

And DQ doesn’t open till nine

I dreamed of a Dairy Queen Blizzard last night

Now I’m stuck at my desk like a knave

But I know it will just be a matter of time

Till my stomach receives what it craves

I dreamed of a Dairy Queen Blizzard last night

And I thought of it till work did end

Then I ran like the world’s fastest sprinter

To the DQ that’s just ‘round the bend

I dreamed of a Dairy Queen Blizzard last night

And at last my great dream has come true

Candy and ice cream in perfect proportion

I’ll love you forever, DQ.

This episode originally aired on July 27, 2014, and was produced by Dan Pashman and Kristen Meinzer. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

“Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of JasonParis/flickr licensed under CC BY 2.0.

