How Ketchup Got Its Name (Reheat)

Oct 03, 2025
How Ketchup Got Its Name (Reheat)
Ketchup started as a far different product from what’s on the shelves today. A lot of its evolution can be traced to an early government agency and a group there called “The Poison Squad” that tested the safety of different chemicals -- by eating them. We hear that story. Then a linguist explains why the name “rocky road” actually makes the ice cream taste better. This episode is a special collaboration with Science Diction, a new podcast from the folks at Science Friday about the science stories behind everyday words.

This episode originally aired on August 23, 2020, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, and Andres O'Hara, edited by Tracey Samuelson, and mixed by Jared O'Connell. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Music courtesy of Science Diction.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of FDA.

