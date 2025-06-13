  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

How To Export Coffee In A War (Pt 2) (Reheat)

Posted by

Jun 13, 2025
How To Export Coffee In A War (Pt 2) (Reheat)

Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

As civil war erupted in Yemen, Mokhtar Alkhanshali found himself imprisoned, with $5,000 stuffed in his underwear and his coffee samples confiscated. To get those samples to the biggest specialty coffee expo in North America, he’d have to survive more than one near-death experience. Would his coffee be worth the risk?

This is the second half of our two-part episode about Mokhtar Alkhanshali. If you haven’t listened to Part 1 from last week, please start there. 

This episode originally aired on October 10th, 2022, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell. Editing help from Devon DiComo. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Giulia Leo, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Iced Coffee" by Josh Leininger
  • "Talk To Me Now" by Hayley Briasco and Ken Brahmstedt
  • "Steady by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Layers" by Erick Anderson
  • "Enigmatic Rhodes" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Can't Bring Me Down" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Jeremy Stern.

