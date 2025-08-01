Marc Maron’s Drug Of Choice Is Sausage Gravy And Biscuits (Reheat)

Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Dan and WTF host Marc Maron have been arguing about eating for over a decade. This week they revisit old feuds and start news ones, sparring over temperature contrast in sandwiches, the merits of melon balls, and whether the high from sausage gravy is worth the food shame-induced crash.

This episode originally aired on November 30, 2014, and was produced by Dan Pashman and Anne Saini. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

- "Skinny Jeans" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

- "Simple Song" by Chris Bierden

- "Young And Free" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

- "Brotherly Love" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

- “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photos courtesy of: Robyn Von Swank for IFC and WTF with Marc Maron

