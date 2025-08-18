  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

On The Hunt For The Elusive Pawpaw

Aug 18, 2025
An email from Sara Bir set us off on an adventure. She’s an author and recipe developer who’s obsessed with pawpaws, the largest fruit native to North America. “Pawpaws are tricky in the kitchen,” Sara wrote to us. “You can't buy them in stores. Occasionally they cause people to vomit. But pawpaws are truly beguiling, reminiscent of tropical fruit like mangoes and bananas.” With the help of her connections in the pawpaw dark web, Sara had identified one of the few pawpaw patches in the New York area. Can Dan and Sara find a pawpaw in the wild? And why does the pawpaw — also known as the poor man’s banana and hillbilly mango — inspire such a cultish following?

Pawpaw festivals are happening over the next couple of months in the eastern United States. Find one near you!

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. This episode was edited by Tracey Samuelson. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Marimba Feels Good" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Back At It" by Bira
  • "Galilei Counterpoint" by Paul Fonfara
  • "Mars Casino" by Leisure Birds
  • "Loud" by Bira
  • "My Little Friend" by Ken Brahmstedt
  • "Butler County Hayride" by Stephen Sullivan

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

