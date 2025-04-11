Reheat: Are All Vodkas The Same?

Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Is there really a difference between cheap and expensive vodkas? In this collaboration with NPR's Planet Money, we go on a mission to learn how super premium vodka is made and marketed. Then we make our own, to see how it measures up.

This episode originally aired on March 25, 2018, and was produced by Dan Pashman and Anne Saini. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Giulia Leo, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode from Black Label Music:

- "Still In Love With You" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan

- "Private Detective" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

- "On The Floor" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

- "A Call To Action" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

- "New Old" by JT Bates

- “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman

