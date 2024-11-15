  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Reheat: Can A Restaurant Be For Everyone?

Posted by

Nov 15, 2024
Reheat: Can A Restaurant Be For Everyone?

Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

"White people are comfortable anywhere," says restaurateur Andy Shallal. "In order for a Black person to walk into a space, there need to be signals that say, 'You're welcome.'" In this week's show we decode those signals, which include the decor and music, the staff and other customers, and more. These codes tell you what kind of place a restaurant is, and whether it's for you. So what happens when a restaurant uses these signals to bring certain people in, and keep others out? This week we visit three very different restaurants in Washington D.C. to talk with the owners and customers about the different signals these places send, and what those codes can tell us about larger questions of race and culture. This episode is co-hosted by writer and reporter Kat Chow, formerly of the NPR podcast and blog Code Switch.

This episode contains explicit language.

This episode originally aired on October 9, 2016, and was repeated on May 20, 2020. It was produced by Dan Pashman and Anne Saini. Edited by Rebecca Carroll, Lee Hill, and Arwa Gunja. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad
  • "Pong" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Can You Dig It" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Feel Real Good" by William Van De Crommert
  • "Midnight Grind" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Hot Night" by Calvin Dashielle
  • "Legend" by Erick Anderson

Photo courtesy of Busboys and Poets.

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                                                 

comments powered by Disqus