  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Reheat: Cooking In An Immigrant Time Warp With Maangchi

Posted by

May 02, 2025
Reheat: Cooking In An Immigrant Time Warp With Maangchi

Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

In 2007, Maangchi was 50 years old, a single mother of adult kids, and was addicted to online gaming. Her son suggested she post a cooking video to YouTube. Today she has 4 million subscribers and has taught fans all over the world how to cook traditional Korean food. This week she tells us her story, and talks about cooking when you're in an "immigrant time warp." Plus we hear her take on a popular Korean dish that was renamed for the Oscar-winning film, Parasite.

This episode originally aired on February 16, 2020, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Harry Huggins, with editing by Tracey Samuelson. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Party Hop" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Minimaliminal" by Black Label Productions
  • "Sidewalk Chalk" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Bourbon Fanfare" by Devon Gray
  • "Happy Jackson" by Ken Brahmstedt
  • "Mellophone" by JT Bates
  • “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Maangchi.

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                                                         

comments powered by Disqus