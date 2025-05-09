  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Reheat: Nigella Lawson Orders Food Like A Method Actor

Posted by

May 09, 2025
Reheat: Nigella Lawson Orders Food Like A Method Actor

Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Nigella Lawson is a domestic goddess of the highest order. She strikes the perfect balance between aspiration — a beautiful garden, perfect lighting — and accessibility — sheet pan dinners and a disdain for pretentiousness. Nigella reveals how her own cooking show persona comes from her discomfort in social situations, and shares the two condiments she always keeps in her purse. She also rebuffs the one piece of criticism that she believes no male chef would ever receive.

 This episode originally aired on May 28, 2018, and was produced by Dan Pashman and Anne Saini, with editing by Peter Clowney and mixing by John DeLore. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Happy Jackson" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "The Huxtables" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Enigmatic Rhodes" by by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Hound Dog" by Jason Mickelson
  • “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Nigella Lawson

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                                             

comments powered by Disqus