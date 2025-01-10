Reheat: Sporkful Episode #1 And Sandwich Science With Robert Krulwich

Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

In honor of our 15th anniversary, for our Friday Reheats this month we’re pulling especially old episodes out of the darkest recesses of the deep freezer. Today, we’re defrosting our very first Sporkful episode ever, along with our episode on sandwich science with Radiolab co-host Robert Krulwich.

These episodes originally aired on January 15, 2010 and May 17, 2010, and were produced by Dan Pashman and Mark Garrison. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

“Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman

