Reheat: The Search For Perfection In Buffalo Wings And Love

Feb 07, 2025
Reheat: The Search For Perfection In Buffalo Wings And Love

Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Dan talks to Matt Reynolds, director and star of the new documentary comedy The Great Chicken Wing Hunt, about the search for perfection in love and Buffalo wings.

Here's Dan's recipe for wings that features smoked paprika to make delicious wings that are smoky without being spicy.

You will need:

Chicken wings (as many as you plan to eat)
Olive oil
Salt
Pepper
Smoked paprika
Tandoori seasoning
Garlic powder
Onion powder
Sage
Rosemary
Thyme

Instructions:

My work on this recipe has focused more on the mix of seasonings. For the actual cooking method, if you want the juiciest possible wings, use Alton Brown's steaming/roasting approach, but with my seasoning. If you want something simpler and also delicious, follow my instructions below.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Separate the wings into three parts: mini drumsticks (drumettes), flat paddles, and wing tips. Discard the wing tips (or save them for stock).

Place wings in a baking dish in a single layer. Coat with olive oil and sprinkle on both sides with all the seasonings. You want to give the chicken a light coating of all of them, with a somewhat heavier hand on the salt and smoked paprika.

Important aside: I'm not giving you precise measurements so you can tweak the flavor to your liking. The Sporkful is not a one-way conduit of information, friends. I'm learning right alongside you. So you're encouraged to experiment, and report back to me with the results!

Bake for 40-45 minutes or until dark golden brown, turning once halfway through.

After removing chicken from the oven, brush it with the extra juices in the bottom of the baking dish. Serve with absolutely no bleu cheese dressing, celery, or carrots whatsoever.

This episode originally aired on January 26, 2014, and was produced by Dan Pashman and Anne Saini. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Giulia Leo, Jared O'Connell, and Kameel Stanley. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Matt Reynolds/The Great Chicken Wing Hunt.

