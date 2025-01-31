Reheat: Two Call-In Smorgasbords

Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

We're revisiting two "Call-In Smorgasbord" episodes from 2011, which were all about settling scores, issuing opinions, and learning about your kitchen innovations. In part one, we tackle a debate between an engaged couple, both philosophers, who want help answering the existential question: "Is it soup?" In part two, we take calls from a couple of students in Canada who are clearly ahead of the class. One caller has an important question about milk, and the other needs our consultation on a school project. Plus, a man in San Francisco calls in to share his strong opinions about mac and cheese.

These episodes originally aired on March 1, 2011 and March 14, 2011, and were produced by Dan Pashman. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, and Jared O'Connell. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

