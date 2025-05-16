  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
Reheat: What Makes Some Seltzers Sparkle?

Posted by

May 16, 2025
Reheat: What Makes Some Seltzers Sparkle?

Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

How to judge seltzers, plus the science of carbonation... Over the past decade, seltzer has exploded. Sales have doubled, and companies like Coke and Pepsi are buying up brands and creating their own sparkling waters. So in a crowded field, with a drink that doesn't have much flavor to begin with, how do you tell which one is best? We talk with the hosts of the podcast Seltzer Death Match to find out. Then we nerd out on the science of carbonation: What exactly is it, how does it affect the taste experience, and how do you get the best results from home carbonation systems? Dan Souza, editor-in-chief of Cook's Illustrated, has the answers.

This episode originally aired on May 17, 2020, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, and Sam Lee. Edited by Tracey Samuelson. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Music in this episode by Big Dipper, Rak Salt, and Black Label Music:

"Star Shootin'" by Hayley Briasco

"LaCroix Boi" by Big Dipper

"Sippin' on La Croix" by Rak Salt

"Party Hop" by Jack Ventimiglia

"Slightly Carbonated" by Erick Anderson

"New Old" by JT Bates

“Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photos courtesy of Marshall Photography /flickr/CC BY-ND 2.0

