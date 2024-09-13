  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
Reheat: Why You Should Listen To Your Food

Posted by

Sep 13, 2024
Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

In cooking and eating, sound is the forgotten sense. But you can tell whether you're cutting scallions correctly, or how good your chocolate is, by the sounds they make.

Charles Spence (below), an experimental psychologist at Oxford University, joins Dan to conduct another experiment with sound and chocolate.

Headshot-Charles-Spence-800x533

Dr. Spence is the researcher who discovered that when you amplify the sound of a potato chip’s crunch, people think it’s a better chip. He has devoted his career to studying the many factors that contribute to our perception of taste.

Follow the steps below to try Dr. Spence's chocolate experiment for yourself at home -- and be sure to let us know if you get the same results.

1) Get some dark chocolate.

2) Take a bite and keep the chocolate in your mouth and don’t chew it -- treat it like a sucking candy.

3) Hit play on this clip.

When that music kicked in, did your chocolate taste more sweet or more bitter?

4) Still got your chocolate in your mouth? Now listen to this.

How did that second clip affect the sweetness or bitterness of the chocolate?

When Dan tried that experiment with Dr. Spence, that first clip made his chocolate taste more bitter; the second, higher pitched music made it taste more sweet.

Listen in to the full episode to hear Dr. Spence's explanation of what's happening in your brain in that experiment with chocolate and music.

Plus, what kind of chocolate eater are you -- a chomper or a melter? (Or a cho-melter??)

(And shout out to Nicola Twilley, who wrote a great profile of Dr. Spence in The New Yorker and devoted an entire episode of her podcastGastropod, to Dr. Spence's work.)

This episode originally aired on January 17, 2016 and April 2, 2018 and was produced by Dan Pashman and Anne Saini with engineering help from Tom Glasser, Chase Culpon and Bill O’Neill. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode from Black Label Music:

  • “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad
  • "Midnight Grind" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Stay For The Summer" by William Van De Crommert
  • "Quirk Store" by Nicholas Rod
  • "Can You Dig It" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Child Knows Best" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Happy Jackson" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

Photos: Anne Noyes Saini and courtesy of Charles Spence

