Sebastian Maniscalco’s First Stage Was At The Dinner Table

Sebastian Maniscalco is one of the top-grossing comedians in America, beloved for his stories about the food-obsessed family he grew up in, and his constant irritation at just about everyone around him. And in 2021, he parlayed his love of food into a new Food Network show, Well Done. Sebastian talks with Dan about what it’s like going from a working-class upbringing — during which he torched hams to earn a little extra cash — to selling out Madison Square Garden many times over. Plus, Sebastian shares his rules for being a good dinner party guest.

This episode originally aired on December 13, 2021 and was produced by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, and Andres O’Hara. It was edited by Tracey Samuelson. The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

"Electro Italy" by Nicholas Rod

"Happy Rider" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

"Fire Breather" by Steve Pierson

"Skinny Jeans" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

"Horn in the City" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

"Can You Dig It?" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

Photo courtesy of discovery+.

