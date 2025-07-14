The Aleppo Sandwich Updated (Pt 1)

Back in 2017, we aired one of our most popular Sporkful episodes ever, about a beloved sandwich shop in Aleppo, Syria. At that time, Syria was reeling from years of civil war, and the country’s leader, Bashar Al-Assad, had been brutally targeting his own citizens. Aleppo was especially hard hit. We heard about that sandwich shop and set out to find out what made it special, and whether it was even still there.

At the end of last year, when rebel fighters toppled the Assad regime, we heard from so many of you asking for updates. Well, big news — we have a brand new update to share with you. We’ll have that for you next week, but ahead of that, we’re resharing this two part story. We’ll share Part 2 this Friday, then the new update next Monday.

Here in Part 1 we’ll take you from Aleppo to Austria, from Detroit to New York to Istanbul, all in search of a sandwich.

