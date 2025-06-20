  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

The Hidden History of Regional Burgers (Reheat)

Posted by

Jun 20, 2025
The Hidden History of Regional Burgers (Reheat)

Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Welcome to our summer cookout spectacular episode! We talk with renowned burger historian George Motz about the history of the hamburger, and about the wide range of regional burgers across the country, many of which are unknown outside their areas. Then we get an incredible burger recipe from Chef Jehangir Mehta, inspired by Indian street food, that’s made with 25% mushrooms. Finally, our old friend J. Kenji Lopez-Alt stops by for a debate that’s sure to spark conversation at your next socially-distanced outdoor gathering: Should potato salad be called a salad?

This episode originally aired on August, 9, 2020, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, and Julia Shu, edited by Tracey Samuelson, and mixed by Jared O'Connell. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Still In Love With You" by Steve Sullivan
  • "Party Hop" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Trip With You" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "When You're Away" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Slightly Carbonated" by Erick Anderson
  • "Happy Rider" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Back in Kindergarten" by Henry Donato
  • “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of George Motz.

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                             

comments powered by Disqus