  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
This Man Can Identify Pizza From Its Grease Stain

Sep 05, 2022
By day, Scott Wiener leads pizza tours around New York City. By night, he shares his Brooklyn apartment with his world record-holding pizza box collection. Since going all in on pizza, he’s visited tomato farms in California and buffalo farms in Italy, and even planned entire vacations around visits to pizza box factories. This week, Scott schools us on the history of pizza — from its humble invention to its unlikely rise to culinary fame and fortune. Plus, he takes Dan out for a slice (or three), and they discover the one thing about pizza that divides them.

Visit the Scott's Pizza Tours website for more info about tours and online classes. You can also donate to Scott's nonprofit, Slice Out Hunger.

This episode originally aired on Jun 18, 2018, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini and Aviva DeKornfeld, and edited by Peter Clowney. The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Mars Casino" by Jake Luck and Collin Weiland
  • "Beep Boop" by Dylan Myers
  • "Give It Up" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan
  • "New Old" by JT Bates

Photo courtesy of Philip Robertson / Guinness World Records

