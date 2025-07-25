This Podcast Contains MSG (Reheat)

Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Fifty years after the panic about "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome" began, we explore how faulty science and perceptions of race and class contributed to the making of a food myth that persists today. And we tell you how to make the best Bloody Mary ever.

This episode originally aired on January 6, 2018, and was produced by Dan Pashman and Anne Saini, and edited by Margaret Kelly. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode from Black Label Music:

- "Bandstand" by Jack Ventimiglia

- "Comin' For A Change" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan

- "Clean" by JT Bates

- "Hound Dog" by Jason Mickelson

- "Soul Good" by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.