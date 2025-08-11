  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

We Invent An Ice Cream Sandwich

Aug 11, 2025
We Invent An Ice Cream Sandwich
For years, Dan has kept a Google Doc of ideas for ice cream flavors and ice cream sandwiches. But nobody asked him for it. Then, the folks at Heap’s Ice Cream in Brooklyn asked Dan to collaborate on the ice cream sandwich of his dreams. We get an inside look at the whole process with Heap’s cofounder Sarah Sanneh, from Dan’s pitch of fried plantain ice cream, to the invention of a new ice cream mix-in, to the surprising result of freezing one of Dan and Sarah’s favorite cereals.

Dan’s limited-run ice cream sandwich goes on sale this Thursday, August 14, at 7pm at Heap’s in Park Slope, Brooklyn, and Dan will be there for the launch. Hope to see you there!

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Still In Love With You" by Stephen Sullivan
  • “Lowtown” by Jack Ventimiglia
  • “Talk To Me Now” by Hayley Briasco and Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Summer Time" by Billie and the Beat
  • “Back At It” by Bira
  • “Iced Coffee” by Josh Leininger
  • “Up in the Air” by Aibai Tarrant
  • "A Call To Action" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • “Stacks” by Erick Anderson

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman

