Inside How Disney Uses Food To Build Worlds

Years ago, when Dan was at Disney World with his family, he saw a gumbo recipe on the wall in the queue for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Since then, he’s wondered: Is the recipe real? Where did it come from? This week, he finds out the answer, and much more, when he gets a rare look behind the scenes at Disney World. Dan meets several Imagineers, the designers behind so many of the magical elements at Disney, as he stops for a drink at the Star Wars bar Oga’s Cantina, and grabs a bite at the Toy Story restaurant Roundup Rodeo. He hears about how Imagineers work with chefs and beverage directors to build whole new worlds around food — and asks the pressing question: Was there cold brew on the planet Batuu?

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, Morgan Johnson, and Jazzmin Sutherland.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

"Beep Boop" by Dylan Myers

"Mars Casino" by Jake Luck and Collin Weiland

"The Cantina" by Erick Anderson

"Dreamin" by Erick Anderson

"Burley Cue" by Steve Pierson

"Secret Handshake" by Hayley Briasco

"Mouse Song Light" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

"Sneaky Pete" by William Van De Crommert (BMI)

"Trip With You" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

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