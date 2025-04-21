Men Have Eating Disorders Too. Why Don’t They Seek Help?

Public discussions about eating disorders tend to focus on women, and in the past, so have our episodes on the subject. But millions of men also struggle with some form of disordered eating, though they’re far less likely to be diagnosed or to seek treatment. Today we hear stories from three men—in three different stages of life—who have complicated relationships with food. The common thread? All three of them want to share their experiences so that other men who are struggling don’t feel so alone. We also talk with Dr. Roberto Olivardia, an eating disorder expert, about why men don’t seek help and how diet culture affects them.

Our sincere thanks to Jack, Galen, and Arnold for sharing their stories, and to Dr. Roberto Olivardia for his help with this episode.

The National Eating Disorders Association has a helpline that you can contact for support, resources, and treatment options for yourself or a loved one. Visit their website, call 1 (800) 931-2237, or in a crisis situation, text “NEDA” to 741741.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, and Giulia Leo. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

"Murmur of a Prayer" by Steve Sullivan

"Madame Prez" by Karla Dietmeyer and Olivia Diercks

"Nice Kitty" by Black Label Productions

"Rooftop Instrumental" by Erick Anderson

"Component 5" by Paul Claypool

"Lost and Found" by Casey Hjelmberg

"I Still Can't Believe" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

"Karla's Melody" by Karla Dietmeyer and Olivia Diercks

"Legend" by Erick Anderson

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.