A Passover & Easter Doubleheader (Reheat)

Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

We ponder the question that Jews have been pondering since they crossed the desert: Can matzoh be salvaged? We also discuss techniques for dipping your egg into salt water, and trivia that will make the Earl of Sandwich tremble in his grave. Plus, in preparation for Easter Sunday, we debate whether spiral cut ham represents one of humanity's greatest achievements or its impending downfall. Co-host Mark Garrison explains why the Easter Bunny is like a benevolent dragon, and guest Win Rosenfeld suggests a novel use for jelly beans.

These episodes originally aired on April 16, 2011, and April 22, 2011, and were produced by Dan Pashman and Mark Garrison. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, and India Rice. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

“Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Kurman Communications/flickr licensed under CC BY 2.0.

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