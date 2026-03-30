The Seafood Proxy Battle Between China And Japan

Last year, in the midst of a political spat between China and Japan, China enacted a ban on importing Japanese seafood and warned Chinese citizens that visiting Japan was unsafe. But the impact of these policies hasn’t been quite what China intended. This week Dan visits Tsukiji Market in Tokyo with reporter Kurumi Mori, then eats at one of Beijing’s many sushi restaurants with local food experts Weihang Li and Jason Tang, to explore the surprising ways people in both countries are adapting.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, India Rice, and Morgan Johnson.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

" Up In The Air" by Aibai Tarrant

"Midnight Grind" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

"Shake And Bake" by Hayley Briasco

"Lowtown" by Jack Ventimiglia

"Dreamin'" by Erick Anderson

"Small Talk" by Hayley Briasco

"Intrepid Stratagem" by Stephen Sullivan

"When You're Away" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

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