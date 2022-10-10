  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
How To Export Coffee In A War (Pt 2)

Oct 10, 2022
How To Export Coffee In A War (Pt 2)
As civil war erupted in Yemen, Mokhtar Alkhanshali found himself imprisoned, with $5,000 stuffed in his underwear and his coffee samples confiscated. To get those samples to the biggest specialty coffee expo in North America, he’d have to survive more than one near-death experience. Would his coffee be worth the risk?

This is the second half of our two-part episode about Mokhtar Alkhanshali. If you haven’t listened to Part 1 from last week, please start there

If you want to learn more about Mokhtar's story, check out The Monk of Mokha by Dave Eggers. You can buy Mokhtar’s coffee at Port of Mokha. And for more information on Mokhtar's non-profit, and the National Yemeni Coffee Auction, visit the The Mokhta Institute.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell. Editing help this week from Devon DiComo.

