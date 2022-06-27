10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021 New York Times BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards Webby Awards
After His Father’s Death, Carlos Frías Found Solace In Miami’s Ventanitas

Jun 27, 2022
After His Father’s Death, Carlos Frías Found Solace In Miami’s Ventanitas

Fernando Frías was a successful cafe and restaurant owner in Havana, but when Fidel Castro came to power, the government nationalized Fernando’s businesses and imprisoned him for trying to leave the country. Eventually he got out, settling near Miami like so many other Cuban expats. Even though Fernando never went back to Cuba, he was always searching for pieces of his homeland in the Cuban-American community in Miami. This week Dan talks with Fernando’s son, Carlos Frías, who’s now the food editor at The Miami Herald. Carlos was close with his father until he was tragically murdered two years ago. In his grief, Carlos sought a new connection with his father by writing about Miami’s first ventanita

