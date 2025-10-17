  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
Oct 17, 2025
Nadiya Hussain, From “Great British Bake Off” To Elbows Out (Reheat)

When Nadiya Hussain competed on The Great British Bake Off in 2015, it seemed like all of Britain — from self-proclaimed #Nadiyators to the prime minister — was rooting for her. Since then, she’s hosted TV shows, written best-selling books, and become a household name in the UK. But the transformation we focus on in this conversation is the one that has taken place within her. She talks with Dan about growing up in a British Bangladeshi family where no one baked, developing recipes based on the food she ate as a child, and speaking up about racism and sexism in food media.

This episode originally aired on July 19, 2021, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Andres O'Hara, Emma Morgenstern, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Ya Gotta" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Trippin" by Erick Anderson
  • "Limon Coke" by Ken Brahmstedt
  • "Slightly Carbonated" by Erick Anderson
  • "Secret Handshake" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Like Fire" by Jacob Gossel
  • “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo reprinted from NADIYA BAKES by Nadiya Hussain. Copyright © 2020 by Nadiya Hussain. Photographs copyright © 2020 by Chris Terry. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

