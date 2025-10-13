Why Would You Put A Recipe On Your Gravestone?

Rosie Grant was already obsessed with cemeteries when she came across her first gravestone recipe. The headstone was carved into the shape of an open cookbook with a cookie recipe on it. Rosie made the cookies, posted about it on TikTok, and overnight she became the gravestone recipes lady. She tracked down dozens more gravestone recipes, meeting the families of the deceased and cooking the recipes herself — then compiling it all into a new cookbook, entitled To Die For. Rosie explains why this project is so meaningful to her, and we talk with someone who put her mom’s cookie recipe on her headstone. Then we find a woman who put a recipe on her own headstone — and we talk to her. Spooky!

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, and Morgan Johnson. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

"After Party" by Brannu

"Sidewalk Chalk" by Hayley Briasco

“Star Shootin’ (Light)” by Hayley Briasco

"Slightly Carbonated" by Erick Anderson

“Sun So Sunny” by Calvin Dashielle

"Saturn Returns" by Ken Brahmstedt

"Homefront" by Jack Ventimiglia

"Out To Lunch" by Chris Bierden

Photo courtesy of Rosie Grant.

