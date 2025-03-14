Reheat: A Priest Walks Into A Bar

Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

What do a great bartender and a great priest have in common? We ask a Catholic priest who moonlights as a mixologist. Plus, Dan revisits a beloved pub from his past to find out what makes a great bar.

This episode originally aired on March 6, 2016, and was produced by Dan Pashman and Anne Saini. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Giulia Leo, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

- "Mother Tucker" by Steve Pierson

- "Incidentally" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

- “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photos courtesy of FlickrCC/Thomas Hawk; Dan Pashman; courtesy of "Let's Drink About It"

