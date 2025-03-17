Is A $1 Slice Of Pizza A Snack? (with Katie Nolan)

Is wine actually better than beer when watching football? What would a Thanksgiving feast prepared with recipes from Tom Brady’s cookbook taste like? Do you really need to wash your vegetables? We’re tackling your food disputes and hot takes this week, with someone who’s seen plenty of tackling — Katie Nolan. Katie’s hosted shows on ESPN and Fox Sports, so she comes from a world full of rivalries and head to head conflict. Now she has a great new podcast about sports and culture called Casuals. She helps Dan mediate a food-related marital dispute that’s been raging for 17 years, and tells us about the time she took on football greats Tony Gonzalez and DK Metcalf in a baking competition.

