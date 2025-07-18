The Aleppo Sandwich Updated (Pt 2)

When we left off, Shadi Martini was getting increasingly worried that his efforts to help those targeted by the Syrian regime would be discovered. A doctor who was known to treat protestors had been arrested and tortured. Shadi took it as a message – someone was telling him to stop. But he didn’t stop. Instead, he started doing a lot more.

This is part two in our series. If you didn’t listen to Part 1, please go back and listen to that one first. We originally aired this series in 2017. This Monday we’ll have a brand new update on this story, in the wake of the fall of the Syrian regime last year.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

- "Minimaliminal" by Jack Ventimiglia

- "Brain Wreck" by Bijou Basil

- "Private Detective" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

- "Steady" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

- "Feel Real Good" by Will Van De Crommert

- "Midnight Grind" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

- "Narwhal" by Casey Hjelmberg

- "Can't Bring Me Down" by Jack Ventimiglia

Photo courtesy of Dalia Mortada and Shadi Martini.

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.