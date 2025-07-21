The Aleppo Sandwich Updated (Pt 3)

Today, we have an update on one of our most popular Sporkful episodes ever, about a beloved sandwich shop in Aleppo, Syria, and an exiled aid worker named Shadi Martini. When the brutal regime of Syrian dictator Bashar Al-Assad fell last December, we got back in touch with Shadi. Earlier this year, after 12 years in exile, he returned to Aleppo, and visited his favorite sandwich shop. He tells us about the whole experience in this week’s update.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

"Brain Wreck" by Bijou Basil

"Minimaliminal" by Jack Ventimiglia

"Child Knows Best" by Jack Ventimiglia

"Narwhal" by Casey Hjelmberg

"Dilly Dally" by Hayley Briasco

"Sunlight" by Hayley Briasco

"Nice Kitty" by Kenneth J Brahmstedt

"Mouse Song Light" by Kenneth J Brahmstedt

Photo courtesy of Shadi Martini.

