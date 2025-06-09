A Battle Over The Secret Of Nooks And Crannies

Thomas’ English Muffins are so famous for their nooks and crannies that the recipe that produces those iconic features is a closely guarded trade secret. Only a select group of people know it, and as you’ll hear in this week’s show, when one of those people took a job at a competitor, all hell broke loose. This story comes from our friends at Revisionist History, Malcolm Gladwell’s excellent podcast about things overlooked and misunderstood. In this episode, the show’s senior producer Ben Naddaff-Hafrey examines the beloved Thomas’ English Muffin.

This is part one of the story — head to the Revisionist History feed to hear part two, in which Ben attempts to reverse engineer the coveted Thomas’ recipe.

