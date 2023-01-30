  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
The Boom And Bust Of Meat Alternatives

Jan 30, 2023
The Boom And Bust Of Meat Alternatives
We’re entering the third wave of meat alternatives. First, there was the Gardenburger — a hockey puck-like object that made it less annoying to be a vegetarian at a barbecue. Next came the meat substitutes that really tried to replicate the look, feel, and experience of meat, like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat. Now lab-grown meat, once the stuff of science fiction, is on the horizon, edging towards feasibility. After billions of dollars spent, will any of these alternatives help to solve the climate, environmental, and ethical problems with meat? Dan and his pal Jacob Goldstein, host of the podcast What’s Your Problem?, meet in the Sporkful test kitchen (aka Dan’s home kitchen) to cook their way through the past, present, and future of meat alternatives.

What’s Your Problem? is the show where entrepreneurs and engineers talk about the future they’re trying to build – and the problems they have to solve to get there. 

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell, with additional production help this week from Jacob Goldstein and Edith Rousselot.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Clean" by J.T. Bates
  • "Feel Real Good" by William Van De Crommert
  • "On The Floor" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "New Old" by J.T. Bates

Photo courtesy of Sherry Heck/Eat Just.

