All Aboard The Pizza Bus!

Scott Wiener, founder of Scott’s Pizza Tours, has made a name for himself as one of the most knowledgeable and passionate pizza experts in America. (He has the Guinness Record for the world’s largest collection of pizza boxes -- nearly 2,000.) This week, Dan and his family join Scott on one of his famous Sunday tours, in which pizza pilgrims board a school bus not knowing what pizzerias Scott plans to take them to. On the tour, Dan gets to watch Scott in action: figuring out his route on the fly, taking the temperature of pizza ovens with an infrared thermometer, and debunking NYC pizza myths. Plus, we have a big update on Scott’s personal life since he was on the show in 2018.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Grace Rubin, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, and Giulia Leo. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

“Summer Of Our Lives” by Stephen Sullivan

"Sweet Summer Love" by Stephen Sullivan

“Electro Italy” by Nicholas Rod

"Stay For The Summer" by William Van De Crommert

“Playful Rhodes” by Stephen Sullivan

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

