What Is Colorado Style Pizza?

We all know the classic regional pizza styles: New York, Chicago, Detroit. But Colorado? If you haven’t heard of that one, you’re not alone. Paul Karolyi, a reporter and executive producer of City Cast Denver, spent six years trying to uncover the story of how Colorado style pizza was invented, and why more people don’t know about it. This week we hear the tale of his epic quest, and enlist pizza expert Scott Wiener to try to answer the biggest question of all: Does Colorado style belong on the pizza pantheon? Is this a legitimate regional style of pizza? How is such a distinction even defined?

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, Morgan Johnson, and Jazzmin Sutherland.

Photo courtesy of Paul Karolyi.

