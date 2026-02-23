For decades, Carlos Rafael owned the biggest fleet of boats in the most valuable fishing port in America: New Bedford, Massachusetts. He was so powerful in the fishing industry there, he became known as the Codfather. That is, until an IRS sting brought it all crashing down.

This is the first episode of a brand new series from Ian Coss and WGBH News called Catching The Codfather. Episode 2 is up now! Search for The Big Dig on your favorite podcast app and look for Season 3: Catching The Codfather.

Photo courtesy of the New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center archives.

