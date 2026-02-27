  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
How To Read A Taco (Reheat)

Feb 27, 2026
How To Read A Taco (Reheat)
Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Professor Steven Alvarez believes you can read a taco. Look at the meat, the spices, and the tortilla. Each ingredient has a story that unlocks something about Mexican and American history and culture. This idea is the basis for Steve’s “Taco Literacy” course at St. John’s University in New York City. This week, we go on an end-of-semester taco crawl with Steve’s class. Turns out, you can judge a taco by its tortilla.

Here are the spots that Dan, Steve, and the class visited:

This episode originally aired on May 21, 2018, and December 6, 2021, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, and Peter Clowney. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, and India Rice. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music and Free Music Archive:

  • "Peligro" by La Sabrosa Sabrosura
  • "When You're Away" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Legend" by Erick Anderson
  • "Summer Getaway" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan
  • "Clean" by JT Bates
  • "Soul Good" by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

