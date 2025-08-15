How To Be The Best Dinner Party Guest (Live)

Casey Elsass is known as the “cookbook doula” because he’s helped birth nearly 20 cookbooks, as a ghostwriter or co-writer. Now, Casey has published his very first solo cookbook, What Can I Bring? Recipes To Help You Live Your Guest Life, about how to be the best guest at a dinner party. “If you're always on time, bring appetizers. If you're reliably late, bring drinks. If you're stopping by later, bring dessert,” says Casey. Casey joins Dan at the Samsung Test Kitchen in New York to whip up a few dishes from his cookbook, chat about dinner party etiquette, and take questions from our live audience.

