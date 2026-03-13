Breaking The Ramadan Fast In A Cab At 50 MPH (Reheat)

Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Dan fills a taxi full of food and takes it to JFK Airport at sundown to break the Ramadan fast with Muslim cab drivers. What could go wrong? Plus a Texan talks about embracing her Muslim roots after 9/11 and fasting on Ramadan for the first time when she was in her thirties. And Arab-American teens reveal the best and worst parts of Ramadan.

This episode originally aired on June 29, 2015, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, and Tim Ruggeri. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, and India Rice. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

"When You're Away" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

"Can You Dig It" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

"Coffee And Sunshine" by Erick Anderson

"Soul Good" by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

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