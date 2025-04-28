Hydrox, Oreo, And The Fight For Sandwich Cookie Supremacy

Hydrox cookies are known as a cheap knock-off of Oreos, to the point that Hydrox has become pop culture shorthand for “second best.” But did you know that Hydrox came first? And that these two cookies have a rivalry that goes back more than 100 years? This week Dan talks with Mackenzie Martin, a host of the KCUR Studios podcast A People’s History of Kansas City. Mackenzie tells Dan about a war that started in Kansas City – the sandwich cookie war, and reveals why Hydrox was banished to obscurity, despite being the original sandwich cookie.

Check out Mackenzie’s full story on the Oreo-Hydrox wars here. For more photos and videos of Kansas City history, check out A People’s History Of Kansas City Instagram!

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music and Ben Selvin's Novelty Orchestra

Photo courtesy of Carlos Moreno from KCUR 89.3.