  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
The Enslaved Man Who Taught Jack Daniel How To Make Whiskey

Posted by

Sep 16, 2024
The Enslaved Man Who Taught Jack Daniel How To Make Whiskey

In 2016, Jack Daniel’s announced the company would make changes to its official history. They planned to honor Nathan “Nearest” Green, the formerly enslaved man who taught the real Jack Daniel to make whiskey in the 1860s. They didn’t realize, however, that this announcement would cause an uproar — or that it would inspire a woman named Fawn Weaver to set out on a quest to unearth the full story of Nearest Green. This week, we talk with Fawn about what drew her to this story and what she’s doing to honor Green’s legacy, with help from his great-great-granddaughter Victoria Eady Butler.

This episode originally aired on October 5, 2020, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, and Tomeka Weatherspoon. It was edited by Tracey Samuelson and mixed by Jared O’Connell. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Kenny" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Get Your Shoes On" by Will Van De Crommert
  • "Hang Tight" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Talk to Me Now (Instrumental)" by Agasthi Jayatilaka
  • "Legend" by Erick Anderson
  • "Comin For A Change" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Shake and Bake" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Madame Prez" by Karla Dietmeyer and Olivia Diercks
  • "Rooftop Instrumental" by Erick Anderson

Photo courtesy of Uncle Nearest.

