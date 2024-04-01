  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
In Defense Of Picky Eating

Apr 01, 2024
In Defense Of Picky Eating
Laura and Beth Winters are fraternal twins who come from a family of proud picky eaters. But after high school, Laura left home for college and started exploring new foods, while Beth stayed close to home and continued to eat the same way she did growing up. What does their story tell us about nature vs. nurture, and the kinds of judgments we make about picky eating? Then later in the show, we talk with psychologist Christopher Rutt about picky eating in kids, and we ask: Is picky eating actually a problem?

This episode originally aired on January 21, 2019, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, and Emma Morgenstern. It was edited by Gianna Palmer and mixed by John DeLore. The Sporkful team now includes Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Jared O’Connell, and Nora Ritchie.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • “Sweet Summer Love" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Birthday Party" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Steady" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Call (No Lead Vox)" by Nona Marie Invie
  • "Feel Real Good" by William Van De Crommert
  • "Midnight Grind" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Silver Bucket Seat" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

Photo courtesy of Beth Winters.

