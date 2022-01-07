BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards, Webby Awards

Mission: ImPASTAble 8 | The Pursuit Of Viscoelasticity

After the debut of cascatelli, Dan quietly began another parallel pasta journey.

Michael Ian Black Is A Guy Who Eats Salads

The comedian and author takes issue with the concept of manliness.

What Does A Communist Revolution Taste Like?

The story of one of the only cookbooks to exist in the Soviet Union.

Everything You Need To Know About Cascatelli, The New Pasta Shape From The Sporkful’s Dan Pashman

Cascatelli has been named one of Time Magazine's 100 Best Inventions of 2021! Here's where to get it, and how to hear the story of its creation.

Jacques Pépin Is Still Teaching — And Learning

He was all set to be a fancy French chef for life. But he wanted something different.

Margaret Cho Has Always Been ‘Hollywood Obese’

The comedian's eating disorder nearly killed her. She offers advice to a teenage Sporkful listener so she can avoid heading down the same path.

Should You Put Ice In Your Milk?

Should you eat at chain restaurants on vacation? Is soup bar food? Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings of the podcast For Colored Nerds join us to resolve your disputes.

