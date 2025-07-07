Is Imitation Vanilla Better Than The Real Thing?

If you do the cooking, should your partner do the cleaning? Are savory oats underrated? Are broccoli stems better than the florets? This week we’re taking your calls, tackling your food disputes, and hopefully bringing some peace and resolution to your homes. Helping Dan mediate (and sharing some hot takes of their own) are Paola Velez, author of Bodega Bakes: Recipes for Sweets and Treats Inspired by My Corner Store, and James Park, author of Chili Crisp: 50+ Recipes to Satisfy Your Spicy, Crunchy, Garlicky Cravings.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Shantel Holder, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

“Sun So Sunny” by Calvin Dashielle

"Party Hop" by Jack Ventimiglia

"Soul Good" by Lance Conrad

“Twenty99” by Erick Anderson

Get In The Back" by Ken Brahmstedt

Photo courtesy of Bill Holsinger-Robinson/Flickr//(CC BY 2.0).

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.