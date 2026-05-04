When In A Relationship Can You Double Dip Without Asking?

Do you need to ask your partner if you can double dip? How guilty should you feel about not eating leftovers? We’re taking your calls and helping you settle your food disputes! Joining Dan to help are Ham El-Waylly, author of Hello, Home Cooking, and Pailin Chongchitnant, who just released a tenth-anniversary edition of her book Hot Thai Kitchen. We also puzzle through questions about when to take the best bite of a meal and the merits of salted butter.

Subscribe to our newsletter by May 15 for your chance to win a copy of Hello, Home Cooking or Hot Thai Kitchen! Open to US addresses only.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

"On The Floor" by Black Label Productions

"Sweet Summer Love" by Stephen Sullivan

"Feeling Yourself" by Erick Anderson

"Twenty 99" by Erick Anderson

"Layers" by Erick Anderson

"Star Shootin Light" by Hayley Briasco

"Get Your Shoes On" by Will Van De Crommert

"Brand New Day" by Jack Ventimiglia

Photo courtesy of wordsandwhisks/flickr licensed under CC BY 2.0.

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