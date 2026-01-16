Is It OK To Eat All Your Popcorn Before The Movie Starts? (Reheat)

Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

The Sporkful Family Food Court is back in session. A husband and wife debate when to eat movie popcorn, and a mother and daughter argue over whether eating salad dressing makes you an adult.

This episode originally aired on February 8, 2016, and was produced by Dan Pashman and Anne Saini, and enginnered by Bill O'Neill. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

"Scrambloid" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

"Oakland" by Justin Asher

“Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Emily K.

