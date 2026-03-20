Padma Lakshmi Was An Ice Cream Mule (Reheat)

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Is Padma Lakshmi a model-turned-TV-star who's grown accustomed to the finer things? Or a down-to-earth mom who reuses takeout containers for her leftovers? Is she warm and hospitable, the kind of person who's excited to share her food with you? Or is she frank and snarky, the kind of person who compares her favorite dish to old bong water? Is she an Indian who grew up partly in America, or an American who grew up partly in India? Or is she all of the above? Dan sits down with cookbook author, food writer, and TV host Padma Lakshmi to talk about some of her earliest food memories from her grandmother's kitchen in India, her struggles to adjust to life in the US, and how she deals with the judgments people make about her body, and her brains.

This episode originally aired on December 6, 2016, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Shoshana Gold, Anne Saini, and Dan Charles. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, and India Rice. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

"Simple Song" by Chris Bierden

"Out To Lunch" by Chris Bierden

"Legend" by JT Bates

"Soul Good" by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Inez and Vinoodh.

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