Can Natasha Leggero And Moshe Kasher Save Dan’s Marriage? (Reheat)

Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

First up in this Reheat double-header: The comedian and podcast host Phoebe Robinson tells us how to navigate a big meal in tight jeans, who should pay on a first date, and what it’s like to go out to eat when you’re in an interracial relationship. In the second half: Husband-and-wife comedians Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher co-host a podcast and often perform standup together. In their Netflix special they offer couples relationship advice, and the occasional roast. Natasha and Moshe help Dan and his wife Janie resolve their long-simmering marital conflicts involving hand soap and hosting dinner parties. Can Dan and Janie figure out how to work together before a big party?

This episode contains explicit language.

The Phoebe Robinson episode originally aired on July 25, 2016, and May 6, 2019, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, and Shoshana Gold. The Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher episode originally aired on September 2, 2019, and September 25, 2023, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, Ngofeen Mputubwele, and Peter Clowney. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Jared O'Connell, and Kameel Stanley.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

"On The Floor" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

"Fresh Air" by Erick Anderson

"Still In Love With You" by Stephen Sullivan

"Party Hop" by Jack Ventimiglia

"New Old" by James Thomas Bates

Photo courtesy of Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher.

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